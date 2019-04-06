Mary E. Clay, 86, of Apopka, Florida passed away on March 27, 2019, She was born to the late Charles L. and Hazel R. Clay at Whites Creek, Ky. She was also preceded in death by her brother James Clay and her loving husband, William H. Clay to whom she was married for 65 years. She is survived by sons William Alan (Penny) Clay of Mississippi and Mark Edward (Laura) Clay of South Carolina, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Mary made many contributions to the community through 26 years of volunteer service with Hospice of the Comforter (now Advent Health Hospice Care) in Altamonte Springs and was active member of the Sweetwater Garden Club. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Sweetwater. Longwood. Mary's ashes and those of her predeceased husband, William H. Clay will be memorialized in Kentucky at a later date to honor this precious couple, The family would like to thank all of her friends and family for the calls, cards, visits, and the help you gave to her. She expressed great appreciation for your caring love.Gifts honoring Mary may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care. 480 W Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, designated to the Robison Fund Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019