Mary Elizabeth Adams Church
Adams Church, Mary Elizabeth Memorial Service for Mary Elizabeth Adams Church, 77, of Clermont, Florida, will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Jacob's Chapel M.B. Church, Clermont, Florida; where she was a member. She served as President of the McKinney Gospel Choir. She worked as a Ward Clerk for South Lake Memorial Hospital in Clermont, Florida for 40 years. She is survived by her loving son, Timothy Charles Adams, a host of relatives & friends. www.zandersfuneralhome.com "A Zanders Service" (407) 886-3388 * (407) 886-5656 (FAX)

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
