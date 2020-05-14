Mary-Jane (Swanson) Hedden, of Orlando, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Dr. Phillips Hospital, following a lengthy illness. Mary was diagnosed in 2014 with Corticobasal Degeneration, by the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. She spent the last 6 years in the care of her husband, Richard, and due to his constant loving care, Mary was able to live out her life in the dream home they built together.



Mary was born in Brockton, MA on January 28, 1947 and grew up in nearby Avon. She was the daughter of Elmer and Tessie Swanson who predeceased her. She attended local schools, was a member of the National Honor Society, MENSA and a proud Camp Fire Girl and graduated from Avon High School in 1964. In 1968, she graduated from Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA with a BA in Math.



Following college, Mary taught high school math in Steelton, PA, then returned to MA to teach in the Randolph school system.



On September 2, 1972, Mary married the love of her life, Richard Hedden, of Warren, NJ. Following their nuptials, they moved to Florida and settled in Orlando. Mary was a merchandising trainer at Walt Disney World for several years and then moved on to Harcourt/Brace/Jovanovich as a HR coordinator.



Mary was a passionate Orlando Magic fan, owning season tickets for more than 30 years and rarely missing a game. She was an ardent reader and a true animal lover. Mary and her husband raised 10 puppies for the Southeastern Guide Dogs Association. In addition, they participated in therapy sessions with their own dogs at Give Kids the World.



Mary is survived by her husband Richard, her sister Roberta Smart and brother-in-law Jeff Smart, her sister-in-law Marty Sevilla and brother-in-law John Sevilla; and many loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private.



