Mary Helen "Prissy" Bolden Parnell, age 68, of DeLand, FL, went to be with the Lord April 1, 2020. She was born in Orlando, Florida in 1952 to Willie Clarence Bolden and Frances Sweat Bolden. Mary's nickname was Prissy. She was married to the late Robert David Parnell. Mary is survived by her sister Williemae Ungaro and her husband Carmon of DeLand, Florida; brother William Walter Bolden and wife Claire of Beverly, Ohio. There will be a memorial at a later date. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020