Mary Jacqueline (Holland) Langrehr, born on November 4, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Florence Roberta and Robert Carroll Holland, passed away at age 88 on July 6, 2019 at Smith Mt. Lake, Virginia. She had many accomplishments, but her greatest was a homemaker. She was a beautiful, kind, generous, caring, and courageous woman. Her family meant everything to her and she was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Jackie was married for 46 years to the late Howard "Ike" Langrehr. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Jon) Kroll and Carol (Harold Arthur) Schlotterbeck; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Darcy) Schlotterbeck, Katie (John) Stoner, and Kelli (Nick) McGee; and great-grandchildren, Caden Schlotterbeck, Ava and Amelia Stoner, and Olivia and Gracelyn McGee. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Jackie's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service, officiated by Bro. Gene Prichard, on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Gotha, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019