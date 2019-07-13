Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Langrehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jacqueline Langrehr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jacqueline Langrehr Notice
Mary Jacqueline (Holland) Langrehr, born on November 4, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Florence Roberta and Robert Carroll Holland, passed away at age 88 on July 6, 2019 at Smith Mt. Lake, Virginia. She had many accomplishments, but her greatest was a homemaker. She was a beautiful, kind, generous, caring, and courageous woman. Her family meant everything to her and she was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Jackie was married for 46 years to the late Howard "Ike" Langrehr. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Jon) Kroll and Carol (Harold Arthur) Schlotterbeck; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Darcy) Schlotterbeck, Katie (John) Stoner, and Kelli (Nick) McGee; and great-grandchildren, Caden Schlotterbeck, Ava and Amelia Stoner, and Olivia and Gracelyn McGee. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Jackie's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service, officiated by Bro. Gene Prichard, on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Gotha, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.