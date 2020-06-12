Mary "Jane" Fish, 92 of Eustis, Florida passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at her home.
Born in Columbus, Ohio February 26, 1928. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Fish (2001); mother, Doris A. Older Smith; father, Ira Madison Smith; and brother, Richard (Dick) Smith.
Jane had fallen and fractured her hip on April 29 and was operated on April 30. It was determined prior to surgery she had colon cancer, which metastasized to other areas of her body.
Jane was a homemaker and wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Paula McVey of Altamonte Springs, FL; son, James Fish of Eustis, FL; granddaughters, Angie Lee McVey (Scott) Colgan, of Kissimmee, FL, Crystal Dawn McVey; grandson, Paul James McVey; great-grandson, Andrew Colgan; great-granddaughter, Jessica Colgan all of Kissimmee, FL; and sister, Jeannie Kitzmiller of New Albany, Ohio.
A visitation will be held at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury Ohio, at a later date followed by a Graveside Service at Trenton Township Cemetery, Sunbury, Ohio where Jane will be inurned. As a former Ohio Patriot Guard rider, Jane will be honored with a memorial mission and motorcycle escort from the funeral home to the cemetery with OPGR flag line, following the visitation.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs in Williston Florida. By visiting: https://bit.ly/3hedyVq
The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fish family. Please share a memory or condolence with Jane's family on this website. www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituary/mary-jane-fish/
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.