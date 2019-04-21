Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Apopka
601 N PARK AVE
Apopka, FL 32712
(407) 886-1461
For more information about
Mary Pitt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Pitt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Pitt Notice
Mary Jane Pitt, 94 of Eustis, FL passed away on April 15, 2019. She retired from Orange County Public Schools where she worked in Library Processing. She was a Past Commander of Orlando and a member of the Lions Club in Tavares. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo with her friends at Triangle Bingo. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Martin C. Pitt in 2002. She is survived by her sons, Boyd Pitt and Jack Pitt. Her six grandchildren, her six great grandchildren and her two great great grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24 from 1 – 3 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 25 at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Apopka
Download Now