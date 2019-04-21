|
|
Mary Jane Pitt, 94 of Eustis, FL passed away on April 15, 2019. She retired from Orange County Public Schools where she worked in Library Processing. She was a Past Commander of Orlando and a member of the Lions Club in Tavares. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo with her friends at Triangle Bingo. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Martin C. Pitt in 2002. She is survived by her sons, Boyd Pitt and Jack Pitt. Her six grandchildren, her six great grandchildren and her two great great grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24 from 1 – 3 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 25 at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019