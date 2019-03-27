|
On Monday, March 4, 2019, Mary Murphy (69), loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at home. Mary, the eldest of 10, is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret of Minneapolis, MN. She is survived by her husband of 48 yrs. John and her four children Shawn (wife Ember), Denise (husband Joey), Christy (husband Troy) and Bryon (wife Leslie). Mary's greatest passion was children, most especially her grandchildren Coleman, Cora and Emma Ouellette, Charli, Ava, Mckenzi, and Chloe. Mary was a devoted parishioner of Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5300 Old Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park where a service will be held on Monday, April 1st at 10am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019