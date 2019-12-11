Home

St Paul's Presbyterian Church
4917 Eli St
Orlando, FL 32804
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
4917 Eli St
Orlando, FL
Mary K. Hurt Notice
Mary K. Davis Hurt of Longwood, Florida passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was 92 years old.

Mary K. was born in Asheville, NC, one of three children of DeWitt and Norma Davis. She attended the University of Tennessee where she earned her Education degree. After marrying Clyde Hurt, she moved to Augusta, GA, and later to Decatur, AL; Saudi Arabia and Lakeland, FL before coming to the Orlando area.

Mary K. is survived by her two daughters from Orlando, Edie(Steve) Langston, and Kathy (Rod) Panter, two grandchildren, Emma (Shaun) Riebl and of Memphis, TN, and Walker Langston of Orlando. She is preceded in death by her husband (Clyde L. Hurt), parents, brothers James Davis (Cary, NC) and William (Bill) Davis (Ft. Myers, FL), and her son Edwin K. Elder (Auburn, AL).

Her Celebration of Life service will be held on December 12 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 4917 Eli St, Orlando, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Mary K.'s passion for children and education may be made to Junior Achievement of Central Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
