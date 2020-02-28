|
|
Mary Kirby (née Pardue) died peacefully on February 24, 2020 in Altamonte Springs, FL at the age of 97. Mary is survived by her daughter, Melanie Stein (Grady) of Casselberry; granddaughter, Tracey Choroco (Walter) and great-granddaughter, Samantha, of Orlando. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. William D. "Rip" Kirby of Winter Park, FL; son, Steven of Fern Park, FL; sister, Annalee "Ann" Cook of Durham, NC; and brothers Alton Pardue, of North Carolina, Eugene Pardue, of Oregon and Donald Pardue of Maryland.
Mary was born on August 13, 1922 in Roaring River, NC to Jeter Pardue and Minnie Pardue (née Dowell). She graduated from Roaring River School in 1939 where she played on the basketball team. She attended Lenoir Rhine University and Appalachian State Teachers College. While attending college and working as a secretary in Granite Falls, NC, Mary met William Kirby in 1941. When Rip laid eyes on Mary for the first time, he knew he wanted to marry her. Rip and Mary married in 1942 and welcomed their daughter four years later while living in Sacramento, California. In 1951, their son was born, while living in South Hadley Falls, Massachusetts.
Rip was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time of their marriage. Throughout his career, Mary lived in seven states and four countries, including Hawaii and Trinidad. During World War II, Mary lived in Washington DC. While Rip was stationed in Europe as a B-52 bomber pilot, Mary worked at the capital as a "code girl". As one of 10,000 women vowed to secrecy, she worked as a cryptographer for the U.S. Army breaking German and Japanese military codes.
The family moved to Maitland, FL in 1963. After retiring from the Air Force in 1965, Rip worked as a high school teacher and Mary doted on her children as a stay-at-home Mom and meticulous homemaker. Mary was an accomplished cook, leaving sweet and savory recipes for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild to create and share in her memory for years to come. She always put family first and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was an active member of Maitland Presbyterian Church and practiced her fervent faith until the very end.
A funeral is scheduled for March 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Maitland Presbyterian Church with a reception to immediately follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maitland Presbyterian Church at 341 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 or donate online at MaitlandPres.org/Give. The family would like to thank the caregivers at AdventHealth Hospice who cared for her and the family during Mary's last days, as well as their church family at Maitland Pres who have surrounded Mary and family with love and prayers.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020