JUN 29,1929 - JUN 28,1997
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA
We love and miss you very much. You will never be forgotten and you will forever be in our hearts. Love Clarence, Cynthia, Larry, Marilyn, Mark, Rachel, Tony and Shanique.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 29, 2020.