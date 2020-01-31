|
Mary Lou (Michel) Johnson 05/07/1929 – 01/24/2020: Born in El Paso, Texas to Miguel and Emilia de Quevedo Michel, the 11th of 13 children. Pre-deceased by her husband, William "Bill" Johnson and survived by her brother, Gabriel Michel of Michigan, her sister Kathleen Michel of New Mexico, her best friend and confidante, Maria King, and a host of generations of nieces and nephews who called her "Aunt Mary Lou" or "Tia Luz". A life truly well lived in spite of the Great Depression that Mary Lou was born into, she would describe her childhood as a fairy tale, chuckling and telling of the adventures that she and her siblings often embarked on, pausing only to tell of the motherly chiding they'd receive from her older sister Maria or "Midge" as they called her. She attended Loretto Academy and Cathedral High School in El Paso.
After High School, Mary Lou went to work for the Civil Service where she met the love of her life, the charming Airman and Korean War Fighter Pilot, Bill Johnson. They married in 1952 before Bill shipped off. Not many women can boast that their name and likeness festoon the sides of a fighter jet!
Following the war, Bill's job with Martin-Marietta moved them around the country to Denver, CO, Mountain Home, ID, Baltimore, MD, and a couple of times to Orlando, FL, where they ultimately stayed upon his retirement. Each new hometown had Mary Lou embracing every opportunity to live life that she could from skiing to golf to bridge. Driven by an incredible faith in God however, her primary calling was to be of service to Him and her fellow man through volunteer work. Her Mexican heritage and command of the Spanish language had her teaching Spanish to English speakers and English to Spanish speakers.
Humble and charitable, she saw her mission in life to serve and never saw a person for their flaws but concentrated only on the good. Mary Lou had a special place in her heart for Catholic Charities so, in lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Catholic Charities of Central Florida, https://cflcc.org/
There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com
Friends and Family will gather at 10:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at The Mayflower Retirement Center 1620 Mayflower Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 2420 Harrell Road, Orlando, FL 32817.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020