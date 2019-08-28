|
Mary Lou Truett, age 99, passed away quietly at her home in College Park, Florida on August 27, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1919 to George and Georgia Ramsey in Innsville, Florida, the youngest of seven children. She attended school in Palmetto, Florida where she played center for the girl's basketball team. She met her future husband at 16 years old and after a long courtship she married Harry W. Truett on September 2, 1944. Mary and Harry lived in Leesburg, Florida, Miami Beach Shores and finally settled in College Park (Orlando) in 1957. During their years in Orlando, Mary was active with the Scorosis Society, Lims Club and the College Park United Methodist Church. She loved her husband dearly and was by his side constantly. Their marriage lasted 50 years before his departure on December 7, 1994.
Mary was kind, generous and her heart was filled with love. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a little dimple in her cheek. Her tireless energy was spent by actively supporting College Park United Methodist Church; bake sales, church supported dinners, raising funds and providing for various causes and charities. She was a gem to everyone that crossed her path.
She is survived by nieces Joann Wilson, Cleo Cole, Sandra Wilmot (Jim), Mary Elizabeth Miller (Joe), Mary Alice Hungar (Doug), Marcia Winburg, Marla Ramsey, nephews Harry Hancock (Rhonda), Frank Gibson Jr., numerous Grand nieces and Grand nephews and her dear friend/family David Rooks, her constant source of joy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to College Park United Methodist Church in her name.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Gotha, at 1:30 with a funeral service following at 2:00.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019