Mary Louise Anderson
Mrs. Mary Louise Anderson of Orlando, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Monday, June 22, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Anderson will take place Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00pm from the New Life Church COGIC, 3311 North Powers Drive

Orlando, FL Bishop Derrick W. Hutchins, Sr. Pastor; Dr. Jonathan L. McKnight officiating; Public visitation will take place TODAY at Mitchell's Funeral Home, 501 Fairvilla Road.

Orlando, FL from 5:00pm-7:00PM and on Friday one hour prior to the service at the Church. Mrs. Anderson leaves to cherish her memories children: Diane Y. Richardson, Robert J. Stevenson, Jr., Nancy L. Stevenson, Jesse L. Stevenson; Siblings: Irma Anderson and Arthur L. Anderson, one uncle Willie C. Anderson And a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30PM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family is asking everyone in attendance to please wear a Mask. phillipwiley.com 352-475-2000

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell's Funeral Home
501 Fairvilla Rd
Orlando, FL 32808
(407) 298-0703
Thank You.
