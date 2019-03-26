Mrs. Mary Louise Hohman, Eustis, died Friday April 22. She was 87.Predeceased by her husband Robert J. Hohman, also of Eustis, Mrs. Hohman was born in Leesburg to Julian and Ethel Hunter on June 1, 1931. She was a homemaker and a supervisor at the Florida Telephone Company. Mary Louise lived her entire life in Lake County except in the early years of her marriage when the couple lived at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where her husband served with the 101st Airborne Division.Mrs. Hohman was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church. She was an active member of the church's Sodality and the Eustis Junior Women's Club. Along with her devotion to her family, Mary Louise was known for her enjoyment of quilting, writing, crochet and reading. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Caccamise; children Linda (and Keith) Oliver, Johnny (and Debbie) Hohman, Mike Hohman, Joey (and Karen) Hohman, Mary Elizabeth (and ET) Parrish, Tim Hohman and Robert (and Debbie) Hohman, Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Mary Louise's legacy to her family was on all occasions to love and be there for one another. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's, located at 218 Oklawaha Avenue in Eustis, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. Family will receive friends Friday April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Harden-Pauli Funeral Home, 617 South Bay Street in Eustis.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider a donation to Camp Boggy Creek, www.CampBoggyCreek.org. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary