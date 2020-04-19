Mary Louise ("Mary Lou") Messing, age 90, peacefully passed away into the arms of her Savior on April 13, 2020, at Lake Harris Health Center in Leesburg, Florida. The daughter of George "Nate" and Mary Blanchard, she was born in 1929 in Elmira, New York. After studying voice at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, she was a model and a buyer for Iszard's department store in Elmira, then worked in the business office of New York Telephone, where she met John H. "Jack" Walp, Jr., whom she married in 1953. Jack and Mary Lou raised 3 children in Horseheads, New York, where as a homemaker she was the quintessential volunteer: room mother, school fundraiser organizer, church chorister, children's choir leader, solo singer, and hostess to the neighborhood children who often gathered in their house and yard. Always she cultivated genuine friends. Upon Jack's retirement, they enjoyed several years of residence in Clermont, Florida, before Jack's passing in 1991. In 1995, Mary Lou married Karl W. Messing, and they moved to Leesburg, Florida. After Karl's passing in 2005, Mary Lou eventually moved to Assisted Living at Lake Harris Health Center, where she visited other residents daily to lighten their day with a smile. She was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, both husbands, and her brother Thomas Blanchard of Ohio. Survivors: daughters, Janette (Donald) Allen of Indiana, and Judith Bovankovich of Florida; son John D. (Heather) Walp of Pennsylvania; stepson Jeffrey (Janet) Messing of Maryland; stepdaughter Linda (Carl) Grispino of Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Morrison United Methodist Church, 1005 W. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748, or to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778. Arrangements are under the direction of Beyers Funeral Home of Leesburg, www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.