Mary Louise "MaryLou" Wadsworth, 86, died Tues, Sept 22, 2020, in Federal Way, WA. She was born May 4, 1934 in Colbyville, VT to Roland and Martha (Riggs) DeCelle. She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1952 and later moved to Orlando, FL and worked for Martin Marietta. She married Phillip Wadsworth in 1959 and had 2 children. They divorced in 1978. Her last 17 years were near her daughter in WA. She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Howard) Herndon and Phyllis Jones, grandchildren, Jared Herndon, Raina (Jason) Lorentsen, Christa (Tim) Nelson, Rebecca and Heather Jones, 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn (Dick) Ellis, and a nephew, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stewart, and her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ginny DeCelle. Mary was particularly interested in the work of missionaries so donations to a church mission is requested in lieu of flowers. Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at 2 pm, at Cedar Ridge Church of Christ, Renton, WA, and burial will be later in VT. Final arrangements have been made with Butterworth Funeral Home.



