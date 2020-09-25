1/
Mary Louise Wadsworth
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise "MaryLou" Wadsworth, 86, died Tues, Sept 22, 2020, in Federal Way, WA. She was born May 4, 1934 in Colbyville, VT to Roland and Martha (Riggs) DeCelle. She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1952 and later moved to Orlando, FL and worked for Martin Marietta. She married Phillip Wadsworth in 1959 and had 2 children. They divorced in 1978. Her last 17 years were near her daughter in WA. She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Howard) Herndon and Phyllis Jones, grandchildren, Jared Herndon, Raina (Jason) Lorentsen, Christa (Tim) Nelson, Rebecca and Heather Jones, 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn (Dick) Ellis, and a nephew, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stewart, and her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ginny DeCelle. Mary was particularly interested in the work of missionaries so donations to a church mission is requested in lieu of flowers. Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at 2 pm, at Cedar Ridge Church of Christ, Renton, WA, and burial will be later in VT. Final arrangements have been made with Butterworth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cedar Ridge Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butterworth Funeral Home
520 W RAYE ST
Seattle, WA 98119
2062825500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved