Mary "Lynne" Howard, age 68, of Winter Park, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Born on April 3, 1952, in Winter Park to the late David O. Elliott and late Carmen Elliott (Cottrell), both of whom she maintained very close relationships with.



Upon graduating with honors from the Florida State University School of Nursing in 1974, Lynne began a nursing career which spanned decades as she compassionately helped others in need at Winter Park Memorial Hospital for 21 years,the Orlando Regional Medical Center, and lastly for United Cerebral Palsy where she served as a therapist working with developmentally delayed children.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John H. Howard; sons Jarrod H. Howard of Winter Park, FL, David T. Howard of Clarksville, MD; brothers Buddy Elliott of Dade City, FL, Douglas Elliott of Maitland, FL, and David Elliott of Cassellberry, FL; sister Peggy Nagy of Orlando, FL, and close friends, Nancy Schieber, and Kelvin and Debbie Duncan.



Lynne's life was defined by her devotion and compassion towards others, both in her career and in her relationships with family and friends. In addition to spending time with her family, Lynne loved movies, reading, and music (especially guitar). She greatly appreciated humor and was often quick to laugh. Lynne also loved to travel with family when she had the opportunity to do so.



Visitation is Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm with funeral service starting at 1pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Winter Park Chapel, 3806 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, Florida 32792.



Interment will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Palm Cemetery, 1005 N. New York Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.



