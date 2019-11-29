Home

Mary M. Gohacki, age 78 passed peacefully in her home on 11/27/19. Mary was born July 29th, 1941 and grew up in Canonsburg, Pa. Mary was a loving mother of three children: James, Paula & Robert. Mary lived life to the fullest and was loved by many. She loved cooking for others, traveling and beach time. She was a registered nurse mainly working in cardiology. She spent 5 years of her career in Saudi Arabia. She is survived by her son Robert Gohacki. Siblings: Joe Livolsi, Kathy Legg, and Debbie Walker. Grandkids: Sam Gohacki, Justin & Jessica Nesbitt. Nephew: Joe Livolsi. Nieces: Sara Vause, Amy Marsch, Megan Legg & Jennifer Livolsi. Great nephews: Zack, Alex, Joe. Great nieces: Emma & Hannah. Mary's life will be celebrated at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home with her close family members. She is now reunited in heaven with her parents: Gus & Angeline & also her children: Paula & James. Mary will be missed beyond words.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
