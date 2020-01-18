Home

Funeraria San Juan Funeral Home
3189 S. John Young Parkway
Kissimmee, FL 34746
(407) 933-2525
Mary McCabe Healy Notice
Healy, Mary McCabe, departed this life on the morning of January 10th asleep in her bed with her dog by her side. Originally from Brooklyn, NY Mary spent 65 years of her life in Miami. She was a strong willed Irish Catholic woman who never raised her voice or hand. Mary and her Husband Bob [now deceased] had 7 children, Mary (John) Marlowe, Jane (David) Chidekel, Roberta [now deceased] Tom Lundstedt, Bob (Linda) Healy, Joe (Gabrielle) Healy, Tom Healy, Nancy Healy-Sullivan. 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.

Wake Service Monday 20th 6-8pm @ San Juan Funeral Home 3189 S. John Young Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL.

Friends may call from 10am to 1pm wed 22 at Stanfill Funeral Home 10545 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL.

Requiem Mass @ 2pm @ Our lady of Mercy Cemetery Mausoleum 11411 NW 25 St, Doral, Fl. Burial to follow @ Cemetery
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
