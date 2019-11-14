Home

Funeraria San Juan Funeral Home
2700 Simpson Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34744
(407) 344-2515
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria San Juan Funeral Home
2700 Simpson Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34744
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeraria San Juan Funeral Home
2700 Simpson Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34744
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Resources
Mary Morales Notice
Mary Morales, of Davenport, FL., passed away November 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Formerly from Chicago, IL., born in Humacao, PR.

She is survived by her children Lisette Kehrer (Gonzalez), Gloria Vazquez (Gonzalez), and Michael Gonzalez; Granddaughters Monica Colon-Mireles, Michelle Colon and Milagro Colon; Great-grandchildren Laila Mireles, Jaida Mireles, Cristian Jai Mireles, Tatiana Colon, Miguel Colon, Nevaeh Rodriguez and Jaelyn Colon.

Memorial visitation at San Juan Funeral Home, 2700 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL on November 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm, memorial service at 5:00pm. Interment on November 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Winter Park, FL.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Mary's Memoriam at paypal.me/pools/c/8jVWSXiYO3, as the cemetery does not permit flowers at the mausoleum site.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
