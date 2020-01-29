|
Mary Eileen (Phillips) Wall, 73, of Longwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her sons at her side after a lengthy battle with Progressive Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Parkinson's Disease. Mary was born in Sanford, Florida on November 25, 1946 to Neil C. and Frances S. Phillips. She was a Christian. She was married to Eugene P. Wall, Sr., a career Navy veteran. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother and two sisters. Survivors include her two sons, Eugene P. Wall, Jr. and Creston "Andy" Wall plus an extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her faithful companion "Mr. Spot." A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made in her memory to Safehouse of Seminole.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020