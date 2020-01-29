Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tri-County Cremation & Funeral Home
151 S. US Highway 17-92
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 247-3076
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Phillips Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Phillips Wall Notice
Mary Eileen (Phillips) Wall, 73, of Longwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her sons at her side after a lengthy battle with Progressive Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Parkinson's Disease. Mary was born in Sanford, Florida on November 25, 1946 to Neil C. and Frances S. Phillips. She was a Christian. She was married to Eugene P. Wall, Sr., a career Navy veteran. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother and two sisters. Survivors include her two sons, Eugene P. Wall, Jr. and Creston "Andy" Wall plus an extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her faithful companion "Mr. Spot." A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made in her memory to Safehouse of Seminole.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -