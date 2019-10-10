Home

Mary Rose Elizabeth Moore Oliver Notice
Mary Rose Elizabeth Moore Oliver of Apopka, FL, born in Iowa. Sunrise April 4, 1931, Sunset October 4, 2019 leaves her sons, Roderick Milton Oliver and Dr. Phi YoBa, daughters Renay Oliver and Sandra Maria Oliver all of Apopka, FL. Grandchildren Roderick, Jr., Yolanda Oliver (Sacramento, CA, Jazmyn Tillman (Orlando). Preceded in death by grandson Mari Tillman (Apopka) and mother, Rosa Lee Tillman Terry (CA), Aunts Dorothy Rodgers, Betty Meadows, Anna Bell Davis of CA. and many loving family, friends and church members, Macedonia M. B. Church, Rev. Willie C. Barnes (Eatonville, FL)

Mary served many years as a Fashion Model and retired from over 30 years in her passion as an Educator in CA. and FL. She loved to help people and to volunteer in many communities. Mary's favorite affirmation was " GOD Is!"
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
