Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary S. Powell

Mary S. Powell Notice
Mary S. Powell, age 93, of Linton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton, IN on Friday, September 20, 2019. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Linton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.welchcornett.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
