1922-2020



Mary S. Wallace, 98, of Winter Park, FL, passed away August 11, 2020, from natural causes. She was born on July 7, 1922 in Florence Alabama to the late Floyd and Myrtle Tucker. Mary graduated from Chattanooga Valley High School in 1939 and married her high school sweetheart "Jim" on March 15, 1943. The couple and their two young sons moved to Winter Park in 1954.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Wallace, her brother's Lewis Tucker and Dully Tucker. She is survived by her brother Don Tucker (Hazel), of Chattanooga, Tn. Her son's Doug Wallace (Joretta), of Winter Park, Fl. and Joe Wallace (Martha), of Blue Ridge, Ga. Six grandchildren, Joe Wallace (Christine), of Winter Park, Fl., Lee Wallace (Danielle), Of Winter Park, Fl. Thadd Wallace (Kelly), of Atlanta, Ga., Matt Wallace (Leah), of Austin, TX., Lisa Wallace, of Maitland, Fl., Cameron Higdon (Mark), of Troy, NC, and six great-grandchildren also survive "Bea Baw."



Mary was a lifelong Baptist and a faithful servant. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, hosting theme parties and most of all her time spent with her family. She was a truly kind and humble woman who loved her family and friends. No matter the situation, Mary was there with a smile, a hug and an offer to help. She will be greatly missed.



A graveside service will be held at Palm Cemetery on August 19, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store