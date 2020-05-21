Mary Sue Harmond Leary "Sue" of Orlando passed away in the Signal Mountain Nursing Home in Chattanooga, Tn. May 29, 1986. She is resting at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Gotha, Fla beside her beloved husband, Joe. She was born July 27, 1911 in Bryant Station, Tn. to William Thomas Harmond and Lizzie Bradford Roberts Harmond. She grew up there on the small family farm and attended local schools. She completed high school at Culeoka HS in Culeoka, Tn. where she was Vice President of her senior class. She was noted for her "helpfulness, hard work, and cheery disposition", qualities she exemplified throughout her life as nurse, wife, and mother. She intended to study Home Economics after high school but instead entered King's Daughters Hospital nursing program in Columbia, tn. She went on to study and work at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville earning her RN. In Nashville she met Joseph Samuel Leary and married. Their eldest daughter, Carolyn, was born there. They moved to Lafayette, Ind, in 1945 where Joe continued aviation technician studies. Betty Jo was born in Lafayette in 1946 and soon after the family headed to Orlando. As soon as Sue saw the beautiful clean streets of Orlando she knew this city would be home. In 1952 Sue began working at the local hospitals Orange Memorial and Fla Sanitarium. She belonged to the Fla Nurses Association and worked as a private duty nurse for much of her career. She and Joe were active members of the First Presbyterian Church. She assisted with youth Sunday School, Bible School, Sunday potluck dinners, and made sure the girls had perfect attendance for choir rehearsals. She attended adult Sunday school classes with Joe. She was involved in Hillcrest Elementary School activities and Brownie scouts. She sewed like a seamstress and made many of the girls' clothes and costumes. She cooked like a chef and the dinner table was always set with dishes and white tablecloth. A neighbor once commented that Mrs Leary was "born working". And she also let you know her mind about something and expected honesty from others. In 1954 Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer but it only slowed her temporarily. She was soon back to nursing and caring for her family. In the 1960's she was a nursing supervisor at Fla Manor Hospital in Winter Park. One assistant commented to her daughter that "your mother works with us. She jumps right in and helps with the patients herself. We love working with her." When asked what was the most important thing in life, she did not hesitate. "Your Faith". She lived in her beloved Orlando for 39 yrs before being diagnosed a second time with cancer, brain cancer. She moved to her eldest daughter's home in Maryland and then to nursing home in Tn. where youngest daughter lived and where she passed away. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 1968 and her two brothers. She is survived by both daughters, a grandson, niece, and several grandnieces and nephews. If she were alive today she would be one of the heroes on the front line of this 2020 pandemic, carrying her Christian values and light to care for others, truly one of the "good samaritans." We love and miss you dear mom and Sue. "Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end, they only mean I'll miss you until we meet again." Thank you for everything, for being so much to so many, and showing us what is important.



