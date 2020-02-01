Home

Mary Thweatt Harwood

Mary Thweatt Harwood Notice
Mary Thweatt Harwood of Orlando, FL, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2020. She was born July 16th, 1928 in Franklin, TN. Mary was one of five children, the last surviving child of the late Ellis and Lila Thweatt.

Mary began her career as a radio spokesperson in Nashville, TN, which is how she met her husband, Everett. Mary was a homemaker and an active member of the Church of Christ. Mary had a beautiful voice, was active in her local theater, and lent her talent to weddings and special occasions.

Left to cherish Mary's memory is her husband of 67 years, Everett Harwood; son, Woody Harwood, her three surviving daughters, Jane Eley, Elizabeth Weicht, and Amy Proffitt; along with 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous other extended family members and close friends.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Monday Feb. 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Concord Street Church of Christ, Orland, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
