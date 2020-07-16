1/1
Mary Virginia Bond
On July 12, 2020, Mary Virginia Bond joined her beloved husband, Lawrence "Lonny" Bond, to continue the eternal love affair they started in 1956. She was taken quickly after contracting COVID-19. She was 88.

Born Mary Virginia Ferguson in Kingston, TN, she was an accomplished pianist and extraordinary piano teacher. Mary Virginia was a life-long Presbyterian dedicated to music ministry - Lonny led the adult programs and Mary Virginia handled the children's programs. They regularly attended the annual Presbyterian Association of Musicians Worship & Music Conference at Montreat, NC, acting as co-leaders in 1993. Over 60 years, the churches she served included John Calvin Presbyterian (Salisbury, NC), Park Lake Presbyterian (Orlando, FL), Palma Ceia Presbyterian (Tampa, FL), First Presbyterian (Murfreesboro, TN) and Trinity Presbyterian (Nashville, TN). One of the most special projects she and Lonny had was in conjunction with the prison ministry at Trinity Presbyterian in Nashville, TN, where they taught music to death row prisoners and developed many dear friendships.

Mary Virginia is survived by her children, Angela Bond Markus (James) and John Lawrence Bond (Susan), and grandsons Tyler Bond, Chase Bond, and Luke Markus. Donations in her memory may be sent to: The Innocence Project (innocenceproject.org) or The Montreat Fund (montreat.org/support/montreat-fund).

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
