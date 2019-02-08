Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Luke
Mary Wimberley Cohea of Orlando passed away Monday, Feb. 4. She was 91. A native of Thomasville, Georgia, she was raised in Jacksonville and studied at Duke University and the Sorbonne in Paris. Over the years she taught French, was a mental health counselor and retired from Wycliffe Bible Translators. Throughout her life she had a passion for the ministry, especially with seniors. She was Episcopalian and a member of the Cathedral of St. Luke in Orlando. She was preceded in death by her son Timm O'Cobhthaigh and grandson Nicholas Tims. She is survived by her sister Florence Hellinger; children Will Cohea, David Cohea and Molly Tims; grandchildren, Kathy, Mary Beth and Sarah Lillian Tims. A memorial service for Mary will be held at the Cathedral of St. Luke at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cathedral of St. Luke Mission.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
