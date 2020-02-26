Home

POWERED BY

Services
Degusipe Funeral Home & Crematory
905 Laurel Ave
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 322-5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mason Elmer Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mason Elmer Wheeler Notice
19 years old, of Casselberry, FL died on Feb. 23, 2020. A young man who loved people, was passionate about life, humorously quick-witted, and mature beyond his years. Mason made friends of every culture and background with ease, and defended against anyone trying to bully them. Mason's middle name was in honor of his grandfather, whom he adored. Though young, Mason has already lived many vocations: student, actor, herpetologist, entrepreneur, salesman, marketer, researcher, social-media influencer, black-belt, motivator, and cultural liaison. He was a Missouri-born boy who adopted Florida as his own (and who never saw a lizard he didn't want to catch, and maybe even clip onto his ears). Mason loved animals, and had a menagerie of furry and scaly creatures to prove it. Mason is survived by his mother Rochelle, father Matt, three siblings Kendra (Steven), Kaitlyn (Colt), and Colton, was an amazing uncle to Madily, Atlas, Odin, and Vera Jean, and also survived by housemates Aunt Sheryl and Uncle Mom (Thom), loving grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and a larger than life host of amazing friends. Celebration of Life service to be held on Fri. Feb 28, 6 pm at New Covenant Church, 800 Tuskawilla Rd, Winter Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, www.degusipe.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -