19 years old, of Casselberry, FL died on Feb. 23, 2020. A young man who loved people, was passionate about life, humorously quick-witted, and mature beyond his years. Mason made friends of every culture and background with ease, and defended against anyone trying to bully them. Mason's middle name was in honor of his grandfather, whom he adored. Though young, Mason has already lived many vocations: student, actor, herpetologist, entrepreneur, salesman, marketer, researcher, social-media influencer, black-belt, motivator, and cultural liaison. He was a Missouri-born boy who adopted Florida as his own (and who never saw a lizard he didn't want to catch, and maybe even clip onto his ears). Mason loved animals, and had a menagerie of furry and scaly creatures to prove it. Mason is survived by his mother Rochelle, father Matt, three siblings Kendra (Steven), Kaitlyn (Colt), and Colton, was an amazing uncle to Madily, Atlas, Odin, and Vera Jean, and also survived by housemates Aunt Sheryl and Uncle Mom (Thom), loving grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and a larger than life host of amazing friends. Celebration of Life service to be held on Fri. Feb 28, 6 pm at New Covenant Church, 800 Tuskawilla Rd, Winter Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, www.degusipe.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020