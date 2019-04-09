Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Draskovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Mark Draskovich

Notice Condolences Flowers

Matthew Mark Draskovich Notice
Matthew Mark Draskovich, 88, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on April 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.Matthew was born on December 14, 1930, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the military, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and completed his degree at Rollins College. He worked at Martin Marietta and retired after 33 years. Matt enjoyed traveling, reading, bridge, golf and especially spending time with his family.Matt is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Connie; six children, Matthew, Karen, Michelle, Catherine, David and Lyn; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Matt's Celebration of Life will be held when it can be shared with his wife, Connie, per their joint wishes.Always loved and never forgotten...Entire obituary: www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.