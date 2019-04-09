|
|
Matthew Mark Draskovich, 88, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on April 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.Matthew was born on December 14, 1930, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the military, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and completed his degree at Rollins College. He worked at Martin Marietta and retired after 33 years. Matt enjoyed traveling, reading, bridge, golf and especially spending time with his family.Matt is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Connie; six children, Matthew, Karen, Michelle, Catherine, David and Lyn; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Matt's Celebration of Life will be held when it can be shared with his wife, Connie, per their joint wishes.Always loved and never forgotten...Entire obituary: www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019