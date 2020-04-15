Mattie B. Merkison was born April 22, 1937 in Greenwood, South Carolina and departed this life to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. The middle child of James T. and Ella Mae Talbert, Mattie is survived by her brother Dr. James T. Talbert and sister Pearlie Mae Robinson.The family settled in Winter Park, Florida in 1939. Mattie graduated from Hungerford High School in 1955 and Apex School of Beauty in Atlanta in 1957. There she married James W. Merkison. To their union were born five children: Douglas, Donald, Barbara (Jenkins), Ella (Thompson) and James. She later returned to her vocation as a popular cosmetologist in Winter Park. From early childhood, Mattie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and later joined the Life Center Church. The family requests donations to The American Cancer Society.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.