Mava Joyce (Wells) Harris, 94 yrs, died on 8/31/2020 in St. Cloud, Fl. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 yrs, Grayle (who turns 100 yrs on Oct 17th, 2020), her daughter Mava Gayle & Chuck Reif, granddaughters, Jennifer Braley, and Becky & Chris McNichols, great-grandkids Chase, Corban, Brent, JC, & Aubrey, and she will be greatly missed.



Mava was born in Atlanta, MO on 3/29/1926 to Esther and Roy Wells, as the 6th of 8 children. She loved to recall that at the time of her birth, her Daddy was here in Orlando, FL, finding winter work to support his family, and now she was living here! Mava was the last remaining sibling of their family to join the heavenly family circle, the ones she loved so much.



Both before and after graduating from Atlanta High School, as class Valedictorian, she held many different jobs in many states, such as waitressing, assembly line worker, Dept of Red Cross in D.C., secretarial work at firms in IL, Douglas Aircraft in CA, and in Irving, TX, as well as supporting mission work in Mexico and Brazil.



Mava met her husband Grayle Harris in Geneva, IL, where they were married on 6/12/1948 and had one daughter, Mava Gayle, in 1950. He had been an Army Airforce Pilot in WWII, and loved to travel, so she was his perfect companion. During the 72 years they were married, they moved and lived in many different states and countries, from Illinois to California to Texas and Florida, and when working with Trans World Mission as missionary pilot and wife, in Mexico and Brazil. They remained lifelong sweethearts.



Mava loved singing and music, reading the comics each day, the Dallas Cowboys, the Olympics, and Patriotic songs and events about our country that often brought her to tears. Her sincere love for the Lord was the center of her life. Most of all, she dearly loved her family! We will all miss her tender heart, her constant support, her hugs, and hearing her laugh! We are so glad that she is now rejoicing with her Lord in Heaven, along with a host of dear family and friends who have gone on before her.



Celebration of Life was held on 9/10/2020 at Faith Assembly of Orlando, at 11am, with masks and social distancing due to the covid virus. Burial was at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 2pm.



Special thanks to Osceola Memory Gardens of St. Cloud, FL for their services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store