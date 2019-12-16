|
|
Max passed into the Lords presence on November 11, 2019 from his home in Orlando, Florida. He is the beloved son of Deb Apuli and Mark Rossi, cherished brother bear to Carrilyn Rossi, treasured best friend and boyfriend to Nathalie Lessage, doggie dad to Sky and a very dear friend and cherished relative to so many! Max joins his Grandparents Wayne and Mildred Apuli, Julie Rossi and his Uncle Dick Auer in his Heavenly home.
Max graduated from Hopkins High School in 2008 and the University of Minnesota in 2012 with a degree in Communications. He was a devoted friend to many; he lived a life filled with compassion and generosity to those he held dear and shared his caring spirit and financial resources freely with others that needed a helping hand. Max's passions included supporting his customers & co-workers, gaming long distance with his best friends, fishing and baseball. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Max's Florida family, Nathalie, Rogette, Herold, DJ (Danie) and Philip Lessage for loving him so well the past 3 years.
A Celebration of Life for Max will be held Monday, January 6th-11:00 am at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, MN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to Sharing & Caring Hands, Mary Jo Copeland's, Minneapolis based volunteer organization or the Animal Humane Society. We love you with all our hearts Max; peace be with you until we meet again!
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, 2019