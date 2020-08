Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxine passed away on 08/07/20. She will be missed and survived by her daughter, Robin (Larry) Tessnear and her son Rusty Anderson, her grandchildren Ricci Todd, Jr and his family, Ashley Perkins and her family, Aaron (Raeshel)Anderson and his family,Seanna Terrio and her family, Nicole Rodriquez and her family, Kamryn Todd, Patience Neal and 9 grandchildren and one great great grand daughter.Shuford-Hatcher Funeral Home in Gaffney, Sc is in charge of arrangements.



