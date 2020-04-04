|
On April 1, 2020 Mel Borysiewicz passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with bladder cancer. Mel spent his final days at his Ocoee home, surrounded by his loving wife Patricia, his children Kim, Mark, Jeff and Amy and his eight grandchildren.
Mel moved from Chicago to Orlando in 1974 and many people remember when he owned and operated the Union 76 Service Station on Powers Drive and Silver Star Rd in Pine Hills. In 1990 he exited the gas station business to relocated and expand his thriving Bel-Aire Auto Service, just a short distance away. Mel spent his retirement years enjoying his grandchildren and passing along his lifetime of knowledge and wisdom. We love you pops!
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020