Michael Allen O'Quinn, Sr., an attorney, businessman, philanthropist and life-long resident of Orlando, FL passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. He is survived by his three children Meghan, Michael Jr. and Read, two sisters and his father.
Michael had many close and long-time friends and enjoyed spending quality time with them as well as his family. He was an avid reader and world-traveler. He enjoyed attending sporting events of all kinds and performances at the Dr. Phillip's Center for the Performing Arts. His charming spirit and witty humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael was a partner in Fowler, O'Quinn, Feeney & Sneed, P.A., a municipal, governmental relations and business law firm in Orlando. He also served as a principal in and General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer to Orlando-based Clean the World, a charitable social enterprise that is the world's foremost recycler of hotel soaps and bottled amenities.
Mr. O'Quinn had been a principal investor in and owner of two professional sports teams, an advisor and counselor to professional athletes, concert and event promoters as well as to local, state and federal elected officials. He served numerous civic and charitable organizations in leadership positions, most recently as Treasurer of the Orange County Sheriff Foundation.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 11 am. In place of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Michael's name to: Orange County Sheriff Foundation LLC.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020