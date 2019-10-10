|
|
Michael David Elson, 61, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2019 in Orlando Fl. Michael was born on May 1, 1958 in Cortland, NY to the late David Allen & Jeanniene deClercq Elson. He was a 1976 graduate of McGraw High School and a 1978 graduate of Herkimer Community College. Michael had a long career in television working for 28 years in Orlando with Channel 6; he was currently working for Home Instead Senior Care. He enjoyed bicycling, skiing, visiting family and worshiping at True Ministries. Survived by his brother and sister in law, Allen and Brenda Elson; sister: Susan Elson; 2 nieces, 1 nephew, and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
His family will receive relatives and friends on October 20th from 2:30 pm – 3:30pm at True Ministries Church, 1165 East Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:30 pm with Pastor Guy Iannello officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to True Ministries, 1001 Idaho Court, Ocoee, FL 34761.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019