Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Faith Ministries
950 Derbyshire Road
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Spradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Spradley


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Spradley, 56, passed away October 16, 2019, with his family by his side.

Michael (Mike) was born in Pell City, AL on February 3, 1963. He moved to Florida in 1969 with his family. He attended Eustis High School and then served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Kyndall, whom he adored. Mike also loved fishing and watching Gator football. He is predeceased by his parents, Gaynell Carroll Blackburn and Bobby Blackburn. Mike is survived by his son Stephen Spradley of Denver, CO, daughter Rebecca Herrick (Chris) of Port Orange, granddaughter Kyndall Spradley, sisters Theresa Spradley (Dawn), Stephanie (Paul) Thompson, brother Rusty Spradley (Margie), and Tracey Davis (Carl). Mike is now with his mother again, and they are surely arguing about something.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 23 at Living Faith Ministries 950 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -