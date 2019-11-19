|
Michael Spradley, 56, passed away October 16, 2019, with his family by his side.
Michael (Mike) was born in Pell City, AL on February 3, 1963. He moved to Florida in 1969 with his family. He attended Eustis High School and then served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Kyndall, whom he adored. Mike also loved fishing and watching Gator football. He is predeceased by his parents, Gaynell Carroll Blackburn and Bobby Blackburn. Mike is survived by his son Stephen Spradley of Denver, CO, daughter Rebecca Herrick (Chris) of Port Orange, granddaughter Kyndall Spradley, sisters Theresa Spradley (Dawn), Stephanie (Paul) Thompson, brother Rusty Spradley (Margie), and Tracey Davis (Carl). Mike is now with his mother again, and they are surely arguing about something.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 23 at Living Faith Ministries 950 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019