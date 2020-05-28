Michael, the pain of your absence
Is as though we lost you yesterday.
The grief we feel never diminishes.
But, because we have faith,
We will bide our time
Until we are all together again.
August 17, 1975 - June 2, 2017
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.