Michael James Hatke, 71, of Cocoa, FL, died at Hospice of St. Francis on the morning of Sunday, 16 August.

Born in Lafayette, IN on June 4, 1949, he was the son of Frederick Hatke Jr. and Delphine Bogenschutz. Mr. Hatke was a 1968 graduate of Jefferson High School and completed a four-year carpenter's apprenticeship with the Local 215 UBCJA.

In March 1970, he married Vickie Myers of Lafayette, IN with whom he had a son, Joseph. He later married Cheryle Pool of Crawfordsville, IN in December 1975 who preceded him in death in November 2014. Mr. Hatke contributed to hundreds of construction projects during his 43-year career, which culminated in the 2013 completion of the NRO Office of Space Launch Eastern Processing Facility on Cape Canaveral.

He was a muscle car enthusiast who loved NASCAR and drag racing, and was the proprietor of K-Motion Racing of Crawfordsville circa 1974. Surviving Mr. Hatke are his mother, Delphine Ebersole; brothers, Mark and Chris Hatke; sisters, Lynn Bock, Loraine Burnett, and Claire Roberts; and son, Joseph. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Kristian Allen.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
