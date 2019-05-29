|
|
Michael J. Rose, 59, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Michael was born on July 26, 1959 in Beverly, Massachusetts. He is survived by his three children: Ethan, Kailey and Trevor, all of Texas; his brother William C. Rose, of Orlando; his sister Julie Ellen Rose of Phoenix, Arizona; his sister Sally Ann Rose of Massachusetts; and his loving mother, Frances E. Reynolds, of Orlando. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Please Visit Acommunityfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 29 to June 2, 2019