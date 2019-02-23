|
Michael Joseph Salley, age 60, passed away Saturday February 16th at Orlando Health from complications due to cancer. He had a beautiful heart and was dearly loved by his family. He loved to fish and tinker with small engines. He worked at Regal Marine for many years. He leaves behind a brother, Victor Daniel Salley, two sisters Mary Salley Burkett and Catherine Salley Flinchum, nieces, nephews, a great niece and great nephews. There's a Catholic Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, February 23rd at 1pm followed by a gathering close by.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019