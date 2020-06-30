Michael K. Smith, loving husband to Joann, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65 June 16, 2020. Mike was born November 27,1954 in Winter Haven, Florida to Sara Hancock Smith and Harold Keith Smith. In 1964, the Smith family moved to Winter Garden, Florida; the town they would call home.



Whether playing in LuLu Creek or community baseball league, water skiing on Cherry Lake, or playing tennis, Mike enjoyed sports and his buddies. He collected baseball cards and played in the town's community baseball league as a young boy. His love of the game continued in high school where he also discovered his musical interest in the Lakeview High School marching band as a trombonist. In 1969, Mike met the girl he said he knew he would eventually marry, Joann Twinam. After graduating from Lakeview in 1973, Mike continued his studies at Valencia Community College, where he completed his AA degree.



After marrying Joann in 1979, Winter Garden continued to be home for the Smith family as they welcomed two daughters into the world; Emily Jayne (1982) and Erica Jordan (1984). As a dedicated and proud father, Mike was active in his daughters' lives, always making sure they were loved and cared for. From sporting events, choir concerts, and graduation, Mike was present and proud of his girls. Mike and Joann raised their daughters in the congregation of Oakland Presbyterian Church instilling in them faith in God and service to others. He and Joann brought the Upward basketball program to the area, offering a wonderful sports outlet for boys and girls in the West Orange area. He served as youth advisor and elder at church and loved playing trombone in the brass ensemble.



Over and above all, family was of utmost importance to Mike. Most vacations were spent with his parents, sister and brother-in-law, nieces, and cousins; enjoying the cool mountain air of FDR state park, playing cards, and singing by the campfire.



In recent years, Mike realized his greatest joy with the births of his grandsons, Hutchison Keith and Baker Fordham. Whether reading a bedtime story, playing games, or fishing together, he made sure both boys knew just how important and special they were to him.



Mike was a well respected member of Hubbard Construction Company for 41 years in the Orlando area where he touched and positively impacted lives at work just as he did in his personal life.



Mike is predeceased in death by his father, Harold Keith Smith and is survived by his mother Sara Ann Smith, wife Ellen Joann; daughters Emily Jayne Justice (loved son in law Jimmy) and Erica Jordan Smith, grandsons Hutchison Keith and Baker Fordham Justice; beloved sister Scottie Lummus, brother in law Stan Lummus, nieces Meredith Biber (Chase) and Liz Ann Hill (William) and their families and loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Michael K Smith memorial fund at Oakland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 38, Oakland, FL 34760. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be scheduled for a time in the near future.



