Michael "Kyle" Evans went to heaven on January 25th, 2020. A celebration of Kyle's life will be held at Pine Castle United Methodist Church on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 at 10:00am. A small reception will follow afterwards.
Michael "Kyle" was born on December 27, 1994 in Orlando Florida. He attended Pine Castle Christian Academy and graduated from Lake Nona High School. After high school, Kyle pursued a career in welding at Tulsa Welding School and his passion for fitness also motivated him to become a certified personal trainer.
Throughout his academic career, Kyle was also a talented athlete. He played football, basketball, baseball and fell in love with wakeboarding. At the age of 15-on, Kyle showcased his talents on and off the water all over the U.S, competing in the Pro Wakeboard Tour, Masters, Nationals and Worlds Championship. His sponsors included Hyperlite Wakeboards, O'Neill and Rockstar Energy Drink. Kyle was fondly known as the "Ice Man" for his uncanny ability to keep it cool in all situations.
He loved God, his family and making people laugh. His second passion in life was mixing music, nonetheless busting a dance move. His smile lit up a room. His energy was always positive and uplifting. No matter what walk of life you came from, Kyle always made you feel welcome and at home.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Carol Evans, sister Megan Evans, niece Magdalena Evans, grandfather Gilbert Spencer, and longtime girlfriend Michelle Esguerra.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020