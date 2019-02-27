Home

Michael Arthur Wong, age 79, died in Orlando, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 20th 2019. He was born on Sunday, November 5th 1939 in Newtown, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, W.I. to Alfred (Dec) and Ernestine (Dec). Beloved brother to Molly, June, Selwyn, and Jocelyn. Devoted husband (46 years) of Jennifer (Fuller) Arthur Wong. Loving father of Nikolas and Stephen, grandfather of 5, Father-In-Law of Mairym and Amanda, and Brother-In-Law to 13.Michael started his career in advertising with McCann Erickson, and then became Joint CEO of Uno Advertising (Trinidad) ltd. He emigrated to Orlando, Florida, USA in 1989 with his family. He proudly served the Diocese of Orlando as the Sacristan at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Goldenrod, Florida for over 19 years. A Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Saturday, 16th of March 2019 at 10am (1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804). In lieu of flowers, there will be a collection (offertory) to support the Respect Life Ministry at Incarnation Catholic Church.
