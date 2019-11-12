Home

Michael Kotait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Majed Kotait

Michael Majed Kotait Notice
Michael Majed Kotait, of Winter Garden, FL, 61, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 24, 1958. He proudly became a citizen of the United States of America in 1986. He was a Mechanical Engineer and was very passionate about his career. He was most recently employed with Turner Construction. He is proceeded in death by his father, Nassib, and his brother, Walid. He is survived by his mother, Giselle; his wife, Amal; his daughter, Randa (Brian) and his beloved granddaughter, Addison. He is also survived by his brothers, David and Elias; his sisters Tahany, Hafiza, Randa and Maha; his first wife, Shirley and many nieces, nephews, coworkers and friends. He was loved by all.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 A. M., at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sumter County Crimeline, https://crimeline.org/central-florida-law-enforcement/sumter-county-law-enforcement/

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
