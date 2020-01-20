|
Michael McKenzie Smith III, 76, of Sanford passed away in his home on January 17, 2020. Mike was born in Orlando, Florida on 9/12/1943 to Louise Cain, of Lakeland and Michael McKenzie Smith, Jr., of Winter Park. He attended Howard Junior High School and William R. Boone High School in Orlando; and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
A gifted photographer and cinematographer, he worked for over 30 years at numerous television stations in Orlando (Channel 6 and Channel 9), and in Pittsburgh, PA. He collaborated on several award winning television documentaries, and produced and directed the film "Panic in the Wilderness" during his career. He was the TV Production teacher at Seminole High School in Sanford for almost 20 years. An avid reader, he was particularly fond of science fiction; and he also enjoyed being outdoors camping and canoeing. A native Floridian, he knew a great deal of Florida's history and watched Orlando grow from a sleepy central Florida town to the booming city it is today.
Mike is survived by his two sons; Jon Michael Smith (daughter-in-law Diana) of Winter Haven; Matthew McKenzie Smith, of Orlando; his daughter Deborah June Rattan, of Sacramento, CA; and his grandchildren; Laura, Ambar, Sarah, and Tanya, of Winter Haven; and Mac, Ginny, Meg, and Charlotte of Sacramento, CA.
Memorial services will be held at the University Presbyterian Church; 2562 Rouse Rd, Orlando, FL 32817 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020