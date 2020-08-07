Michael R. Walsh, 84, went to be with his Lord on August 5, 2020. He had two passions. The Law which included extensive writing, Orange County Bar President, Board of Governors and Legal Aid Society. He was one of the founding fathers of family law in Florida as we know it. The second was his belief in God. He tirelessly gave his all to his church and ministered to many. He leaves behind his soulmate and wife of 42 years, Kathleen; son Michael, Jr.; daughter Amy Cuppett (David) and 4 grandchildren David, John, Mark, and Katelyn. He also leaves his sister Catherine Olsen (Peter); brothers Dr. Patrick Walsh (Peg) and Timothy Walsh as well his dear nieces and nephews and his feline companion, Baxter. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at St James Cathedral 215 Orange Ave. Orlando, Fl. Donations may be made in his memory to the Orange County Legal Aid Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 386 428-2424.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store